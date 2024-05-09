Akebia Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $18 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $18 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $32.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.40. A year ago, they were trading at $1.06.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKBA

