Akebia Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 7:08 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $18 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $32.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.40. A year ago, they were trading at $1.06.

