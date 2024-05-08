Airgain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Airgain expects its per-share loss to be 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $14.3 million to $15.8 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Airgain shares have risen 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.32, a decline of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

