Agilent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $308 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.28.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.5 billion.

Agilent shares have increased 4.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $145.23, a rise of 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/A

