AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2024, 6:37 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported profit of $20.9 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $95.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.2 million.

