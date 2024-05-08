Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $133.9 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $133.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 70 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $576.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $548.1 million.

Affirm Holdings shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

