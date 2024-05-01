AerCap: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $604.2 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $604.2 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $3.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period.

AerCap expects full-year earnings to be $9.20 per share.

AerCap shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 49% in the last 12 months.

