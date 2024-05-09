Aemetis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.2 million in…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $72.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.11. A year ago, they were trading at $1.93.

