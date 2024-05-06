Aecom: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.55 per share.

Aecom shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $96.29, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

