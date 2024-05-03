AdvanSix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $17.4 million,…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $17.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $336.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $344.6 million.

AdvanSix shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 30% in the last 12 months.

