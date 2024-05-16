Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported earnings of $94.8 million…

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported earnings of $94.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $653.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $509.9 million, or $6.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.87 billion.

Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.93 billion to $3.03 billion.

