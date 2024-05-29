Advance Auto Parts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $40…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $40 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 67 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.43 billion.

Advance Auto Parts expects full-year earnings to be $3.75 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.3 billion to $11.5 billion.

Advance Auto Parts shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.