ADTRAN Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $324.6 million in its first quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of $4.12 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $226.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.71. A year ago, they were trading at $8.71.

