ADP: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.18 billion.

The Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.76 per share.

The payroll and human resources company posted revenue of $5.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.22 billion.

ADP shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed roughly 6%. The stock has increased slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

