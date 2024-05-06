Adeia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adeia Inc. (ADEA) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $899,000.…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adeia Inc. (ADEA) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $899,000.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The provider of chip technology for small electronic devices posted revenue of $83.4 million in the period.

Adeia expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $420 million.

Adeia shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.99, an increase of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADEA

