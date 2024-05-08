Adams Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $498,000 in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $498,000 in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $661.1 million in the period.

Adams Resources shares have climbed roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.69, a drop of 25% in the last 12 months.

