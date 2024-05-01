ACRES Commercial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.4 million.

ACRES Commercial shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.50, an increase of 60% in the last 12 months.

