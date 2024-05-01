Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » ACRES Commercial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACRES Commercial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.4 million.

ACRES Commercial shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.50, an increase of 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up