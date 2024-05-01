Accuray: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $6.3…

Listen now to WTOP News

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $6.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $101.1 million in the period.

Accuray expects full-year revenue in the range of $432 million to $437 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.17. A year ago, they were trading at $3.46.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARAY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.