Acco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Zurich, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The maker of office supplies posted revenue of $358.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Acco expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 33 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.02 to $1.07 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.92. A year ago, they were trading at $4.41.

