Acadia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $16.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $205.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.9 million.

Acadia shares have dropped 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.20, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

