Acacia Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $186,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period.

Acacia Research shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.18, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

