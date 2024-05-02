Aaon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:35 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $39 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share.

The maker of air conditioning and heating equipment posted revenue of $262.1 million in the period.

Aaon shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $90.89, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

