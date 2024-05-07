A-Mark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $5 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

A-Mark shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.34, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

