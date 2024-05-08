A.k.a. Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.9…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $116.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $133 million to $138 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $545 million to $555 million.

A.k.a. Brands shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.90, climbing fivefold in the last 12 months.

