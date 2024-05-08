8×8: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.6 million in…

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Campbell, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $179.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $67.6 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $728.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, 8×8 said it expects revenue in the range of $176 million to $181 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $720 million to $738 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGHT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.