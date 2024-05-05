Live Radio
Home » Latest News » 5N Plus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

5N Plus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2024, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Monday reported net income of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The specialty metal and chemical products maker posted revenue of $65 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FPLSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FPLSF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up