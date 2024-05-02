2U: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.6 million in…

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $198.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.3 million.

2U expects full-year revenue in the range of $805 million to $815 million.

