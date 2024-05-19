19 Part-Time Retirement Jobs That Pay Well

Taking on a part-time retirement job doesn’t have to mean low pay and uninteresting work. Many older workers perform important…

Taking on a part-time retirement job doesn’t have to mean low pay and uninteresting work. Many older workers perform important and essential jobs while maintaining a flexible schedule.

With proper qualifications, you could shift to a well-paying part-time role. Here are some part-time jobs for retirees that often pay more than $20 per hour.

— Nurse practitioner

— Speech-language pathologist

— Psychologist

— Occupational therapist

— Registered nurse

— Laboratory technologist

— Dental hygienist

— Diagnostic medical sonographer

— Management analyst

— Respiratory therapist

— Physical therapist assistant

— Dietitian and nutritionist

— Radiologic technologist

— Librarian

— Adult literacy teacher

— Licensed practical nurse

— Social worker

— Insurance sales agent

— Executive administrative assistant

Keep reading for a closer look at each of these careers. Income and job growth data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nurse Practitioner

Median pay: $121,610 per year Job growth through 2032: 44.5%

Nurse practitioners can conduct physical exams, prescribe medications, order medical tests and diagnose health problems. They typically work in physicians’ offices or hospitals and often provide care within a specialty, such as women’s health or pediatrics. In some instances, nurse practitioners provide primary care to patients. A growing number of nurse practitioners are expected to be needed to help care for baby boomers who develop chronic and acute conditions as they age.

Speech-Language Pathologist

Median pay: $84,140 per year Job growth through 2032: 19.3%

Speech-language pathologists often work in schools, hospitals, rehabilitation centers and nursing homes to help children and adults with medical disorders or developmental delays speak and communicate more clearly. A master’s degree is generally required to become a speech-language pathologist, and most states have licensure requirements. Speech-language pathologists might specialize in working with older patients who have developed speech or language impairments as a result of health conditions such as strokes or dementia. They might also help younger children coping with speech and language disorders, such as stuttering, or those with autism aiming to improve their ability to communicate.

Psychologist

Median pay: $106,420 per year Job growth through 2032: 5.1%

Clinical, counseling and school psychologists study human emotions and behavior and recommend interventions to improve outcomes. Some psychologists work with patients, doctors and social workers in a health care setting, while others collaborate with students, teachers and parents at schools or set up a private practice. School psychologists will be increasingly needed as students struggle with their mental health, and industrial-organizational psychologists can help employers boost workplace morale. Many individuals also turn to clinical and counseling psychologists for help with their problems.

Occupational Therapist

Median pay: $93,180 per year Job growth through 2032: 11.5%

Occupational therapists help injured or disabled patients recover skills they need for everyday life and employment. Occupational therapy is an important treatment for those diagnosed with cerebral palsy or Alzheimer’s disease and can help those coping with the loss of a limb. Occupational therapists can also provide strategies for older adults to safely live independently and maintain daily activities. They often work at hospitals, physicians’ offices or schools. Occupational therapists must earn a master’s degree and meet licensing and continuing education requirements.

Registered Nurse

Median pay: $81,220 per year Job growth through 2032: 5.6%

There were more than 3.1 million registered nurses in the U.S. in 2022, and the BLS projects that the country will need about 177,400 more by 2032. The high demand for registered nurses to help care for an aging population has kept wages high. A bachelor’s degree and specialized training may be required for some positions. While many nurses work in hospitals, physician’s offices or nursing care facilities, others might provide home health care services or work in schools or outpatient clinics. Nurses willing to provide residential care may be particularly in demand among older people who prefer to be treated at home.

Laboratory Technologist

Median pay: $57,380 per year Job growth through 2032: 4.9%

Medical and clinical laboratory technologists analyze fluid and tissue samples to diagnose medical conditions such as diabetes or cancer. Technologists might specialize in prenatal testing for genetic conditions or diagnosing specific conditions including cancer and diabetes. They work in hospitals, doctors’ offices or laboratories. A bachelor’s degree is typically required to become a medical laboratory scientist. Some states may require technologists and technicians to be licensed.

Dental Hygienist

Median pay: $81,400 per year Job growth through 2032: 7.4%

Dental hygienists work in dentists’ offices to clean teeth, take X-rays and educate patients about maintaining good oral health. An associate degree in dental hygiene is generally required to enter the field. Many dental hygienists work part-time, and they earn a median of more than $40 per hour. The BLS projects that those in the aging baby-boom population, who have kept more of their original teeth than previous generations, will increase demand for dental cleaning services in the coming decade.

Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

Median pay: $81,350 per year Job growth through 2032: 14.3%

Diagnostic medical sonographers operate specialized equipment to conduct tests for doctors that are used to diagnose medical conditions including blood clots and heart disease. An associate degree or a hospital or college certificate program is often required to learn how to use imaging technology, and ongoing education might be required to keep up with new innovations. Some states require diagnostic medical sonographers to be licensed. The field is expected to grow much faster than average over the next decade as the population ages and uses more medical diagnostic services.

Management Analyst

Median pay: $95,290 per year Job growth through 2032: 9.7%

Management consultants analyze how a business works and propose strategies to make the company more efficient, usually by increasing income or cutting costs. A bachelor’s degree and several years of work experience are typically required to become a management analyst. Frequent travel may be required to visit client offices. The BLS projects increased demand for management analysts, particularly for those who specialize in information technology consulting and can help businesses with cybersecurity. Companies and government agencies may also hire management analysts to improve efficiency.

Respiratory Therapist

Median pay: $70,540 per year Job growth through 2032: 12.5%

Respiratory therapists assist patients who are having difficulty breathing, perhaps due to asthma, undeveloped lungs or disease. They generally need an associate degree, but those with a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy may have an edge in getting hired. Most respiratory therapists work in hospitals, perhaps as part of a critical care unit or neonatal intensive care unit. The BLS projects more respiratory therapists will be needed to help older patients cope with pneumonia, respiratory emergencies and respiratory problems due to smoking and air pollution.

Physical Therapist Assistant

Median pay: $62,770 per year Job growth through 2032: 26.1%

Physical therapist assistants help physical therapists provide care to patients, often by assisting with exercise, massage or stretching. Physical therapist assistants often help patients regain movement or reduce pain after an illness or injury. They are responsible for preparing for each patient’s therapy and recording the progress of treatments. An associate degree is typically required for this position. The BLS projects an increase in physical therapist assistant jobs in the coming years to help the aging baby-boom generation recover from health conditions including heart attacks, strokes and mobility-related injuries.

Dietitian and Nutritionist

Median pay: $66,450 per year Job growth through 2032: 6.6%

Dietitians and nutritionists advise people or organizations about food and lifestyle choices that promote health or prevent disease. Nutritionists are often a part of preventive care and help patients maintain wellness. They can also provide education about the role of diet in controlling diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses. Nutritionists typically work at hospitals, nursing homes or for the government, and a bachelor’s degree and internship are typically required. The BLS projects above-average job growth over the next decade as dietitians and nutritionists are called upon to help manage an increasingly obese population.

Radiologic Technologist

Median pay: $65,140 Job growth through 2032: 5.5%

Radiologic technologists take diagnostic images for doctors, such as X-rays or MRI scans, which can be used to help detect conditions including cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. An associate degree is required to become a radiographer, and some people go on to specialize in certain types of imaging. Ongoing training might be required to keep up with innovations in imaging technology. The number of radiologic technologist jobs is expected to increase over the next decade, largely due to an increased need for imaging exams to diagnose and treat various conditions.

Librarian

Median pay: $64,370 per year Job growth through 2032: 3%

Librarians work at public libraries, schools and colleges to help people find and analyze information. They typically need a master’s degree in library science. Most librarians work full-time, but it may be possible to negotiate a part-time or flexible schedule. Librarians help patrons locate books and find information. While many library services are moving online, librarians are being increasingly called upon to host literary events and activities that draw people to the library.

Adult Literacy Teacher

Median pay: $60,560 per year Job growth through 2032: -13%

Adult literacy and high school equivalency diploma teachers provide assistance with essential skills, such as reading, writing and speaking in English. They typically work at community colleges and public schools and may help adults earn a high school-equivalent diploma. Part-time schedules are common, and classes may be held in the mornings or evenings to accommodate work or caregiving schedules. However, enrollment in adult education programs is declining, which could result in a reduced need for ESL teachers.

Licensed Practical Nurse

Median pay: $54,620 Job growth through 2032: 5.3%

Licensed practical nurses and licensed vocational nurses perform basic nursing tasks, such as changing bandages and checking blood pressure, under the direction of a registered nurse or doctor. Typically, a one-year educational program culminating in a licensure examination will allow you to transition into the field. Most licensed nurses work in nursing homes or hospitals, but there is increasing demand for licensed practical nurses who work in outpatient care centers or provide home health care services.

Social Worker

Median pay: $60,280 per year Job growth through 2032: 9.6%

Mental health and substance abuse social workers help people cope with mental, behavioral and emotional issues and other life challenges. Travel and evening work might be necessary to visit clients. A bachelor’s degree is required to become a social worker, and a master’s degree and two years of supervised experience are needed to become a clinical social worker. Employment is expected to grow as people increasingly seek treatment for mental illness and substance abuse and more drug offenders are sent to treatment programs.

Insurance Sales Agent

Median pay: $57,860 per year Job growth through 2032: 7.9%

Insurance sales agents market and explain various insurance policies to potential customers. They typically need to be familiar with multiple types of insurance, including property, life, health and long-term care insurance, but may specialize in a specific type of insurance. Employers generally require insurance sales agents to have a high school diploma, but a bachelor’s degree can be helpful. The BLS expects employment to increase in the next decade, with those selling health insurance having the most opportunities.

Executive Administrative Assistant

Median pay: $65,980 per year Job growth through 2032: -21.1%

Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants generally perform clerical and administrative duties, such as preparing documents and scheduling appointments. Only a high school diploma is required for most positions. However, the employment of executive administrative assistants is declining due to one assistant now supporting multiple managers and executives increasingly scheduling their own travel and meetings. There is expected to be increased demand for medical secretaries who help with administrative tasks related to health insurance and Medicare billing and claims.

Update 05/31/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.