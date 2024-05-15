15 Low-Stress Jobs

Work can be stressful, but some jobs offer work-life balance, less emotional stress and solid paychecks. Find out whether your…

Find out whether your job is among the most low-stress careers, according to experts, and how it compares with other low-stress careers from U.S. News’ 100 Best Jobs ranking. Many of these positions also offer above-average median incomes, which can help relieve financial stress. Data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Actuary

Median salary: $113,990

Education needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 23.2%

Actuaries use math and statistics to evaluate risk for insurance firms and financial organizations. “While the position demands precision and considerable expertise, it is generally perceived as low stress due to an organized structure and predictable workload,” wrote Mike Horne, executive coach and organization development consultant at Leadership Acts, in an email. Plus, actuaries typically work regular hours and don’t have to be on call.

Audiologist

Median salary: $82,680

Education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 10.6%

Audiologists’ tasks and job responsibilities typically involve diagnosing and treating hearing and balance disorders, which are often conducted in a calm and controlled setting. “The combination of a structured work environment, the opportunity to make a positive impact on their patients’ lives and the satisfaction of helping others make audiology a relatively low-stress profession,” Natalie Rosado, a licensed mental health counselor and expert on the Sanity & Self self-care app, said in an email.

Choreographer

Median salary: $50,990

Education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Expected job growth by 2032: 5%

Choreographers create original dance movements and routines for performances and productions. Many work on a freelance basis and earn a fixed fee for individual projects. Because of this flexibility, choreographer is considered a low-stress career path. “Jobs with reduced stress tend to be those that offer the most autonomy, allowing workers control over where, when and how they work,” wrote Kelly Roehm, career consultant and a senior certified professional by the Society of Human Resources Management, in an email. “This often looks like gig work and other roles that don’t require a standard 9-to-5 clock-in.”

Data Scientist

Median salary: $103,500

Education needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 35.2%

Data scientists use technology to glean insights from the large amounts of data they collect to help businesses make decisions. “This profession is often seen as less stressful due to the flexibility of working conditions, the option to work remotely and relatively manageable deadlines compared to other technology jobs,” Horne said. Some colleges offer data scientist degree programs, but you don’t necessarily need a degree in this discipline since many boot camps and online programs teach data science skills.

Delivery Truck Driver

Median salary: $40,410

Education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Expected job growth by 2032: 11.5%

Another job that offers autonomy — and therefore less stress — is delivery truck driver. Delivery truck drivers unload cargo at a variety of places, including businesses, college campuses and houses in residential neighborhoods. If you’re an independent contractor working in this field, you can choose your own hours and accept or decline projects.

Dental Hygienist

Median salary: $81,400

Education needed: Associate degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 7.4%

Dental hygienists clean teeth and educate patients about oral health and care. They tend to have somewhat flexible schedules, and many can work part time or only a few days a week. They may also work at more than one dental office.

Graphic Designer

Median salary: $57,990

Education needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 3.3%

Graphic designer is another career that offers autonomy and control over where, when and how you work — especially if you work on a freelance basis. These professionals design and create visuals for various client projects, from websites to print advertisements.

Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median salary: $35,890

Education needed: No formal educational credential

Expected job growth by 2032: 3.5%

Landscapers and groundskeepers create and maintain landscapes, including gardening, lawn care and horticulture.

Rosado said this is a great career to consider if you value work-life balance. “The connection to nature and the opportunity for physical exercise can help reduce stress levels and promote overall health and well-being,” she said. “Landscapers also have a high level of autonomy in their work, allowing them to express creativity and make design decisions, which can provide a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction.”

Massage Therapist

Median salary: $49,860

Education needed: Postsecondary nondegree award

Expected job growth by 2032: 18.3%

Massage therapists work to relieve clients’ pain and tension through therapeutic touch. They can specialize in various areas, including deep tissue, acupressure, reflexology, orthopedics and sports massage. Horne said massage therapist is a low-stress career because therapists typically work in calm settings that prioritize physical and emotional well-being. “Also, their scheduling flexibility and chance to forge client connections make it a great career to consider if you prefer a low-stress environment,” he said.

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Median salary: $64,250

Education needed: Associate degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 24%

Compared with other medical professionals, occupational therapy assistants may have more flexibility in terms of work schedules. Clients usually come in by appointment, and the work stays at the office so OTAs don’t take it home in the evenings. This can mean greater work-life balance.

Plus, because occupational therapy assistants work alongside occupational therapists, they have someone to turn to if they have questions or run into problems. “Jobs that let you work independently and give you regular feedback are usually less stressful,” wrote Kyle Smith, an HR and leadership advisor, in an email.

Optometrist

Median salary: $125,590

Education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 8.8%

If you have your own practice as an optometrist, you get to set your own hours. And because you typically don’t have to deal with life-threatening emergencies, like other professionals in the medical field often do, you may experience lower stress in this field.

As Smith put it, “I believe that the majority of employees, regardless of profession, are happiest when they can ‘ply their trade’ with a high level of freedom.” Optometry offers that kind of autonomy, making it a career path worth considering.

Orthodontist

Median salary: $174,360

Education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 4.5%

Orthodontists are dental specialists who help patients align their teeth and improve their bite. “Orthodontist is typically perceived as a relatively low-stress occupation since they operate within a clinical environment characterized by set hours and a collaborative team,” Rosado said.

Also, unlike some high-stress professions in health care, orthodontists typically have minimal exposure to traumatic events or life-threatening situations, which reduces their risk of secondary trauma and burnout.

Physical Therapist Assistant

Median salary: $62,770

Education needed: Associate degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 26.1%

Physical therapist assistants are responsible for guiding patients through exercises, educating them about their health and completing some administrative tasks. Working closely with physical therapists means they have support and resources whenever they have questions or face challenges. As Smith noted, jobs that offer independence along with regular feedback tend to be less stressful.

Recreation and Fitness Worker

Median salary: $35,170

Education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Expected job growth by 2032: 9.5%

Recreation and fitness workers can include yoga teachers, swim instructors, dance teachers or anyone who helps people of all ages stay active.

If you’re looking for a low-stress job that helps you stay fit, this career path may be for you. “Fitness workers engage in physical activity throughout the day, which can be inherently stress-relieving and energizing. The positive impact they have on their clients’ well-being can be rewarding and contribute to overall job satisfaction,” Rosado said.

Web Developer

Median salary: $78,580

Education needed: Bachelor’s degree

Expected job growth by 2032: 17%

Freelance web developer is another example of a job that offers lots of freedom and control over where, when and how you work. Plus, web developers often make good money, so you don’t have to worry as much about finances.

Web developers create and maintain websites. With many coding boot camps and self-taught options available, you don’t necessarily need a college degree to get started.

