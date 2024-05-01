Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » 1-800-Flowers.com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

1-800-Flowers.com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 6:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jericho, New York-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 28 cents per share.

The flower and gift retailer posted revenue of $379.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLWS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up