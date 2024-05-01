1-800-Flowers.com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.9 million in…

1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jericho, New York-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 28 cents per share.

The flower and gift retailer posted revenue of $379.4 million in the period.

