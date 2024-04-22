Zions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $153…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $153 million.

The Salt Lake City-based bank said it had earnings of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $752 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $747.2 million.

