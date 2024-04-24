Wyndham: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $16 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $305 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309.1 million.

Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.18 to $4.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.