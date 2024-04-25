WSFS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $65.8…

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $337.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $251.1 million.

