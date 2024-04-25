World Kinect: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $27.4 million. On a…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $27.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $10.95 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WKC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.