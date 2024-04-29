Woodward: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $97.6 million.

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $835.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $802.4 million.

Woodward expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.15 billion to $3.3 billion.

