Woman dies after riding on car’s hood and falling off, police say

ELKTON, Va. (AP) — A woman has died in Virginia after she rode on the hood of a moving car and fell off of it, state police said. The driver of the vehicle has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Rockingham County, which is outside the city of Harrisburg in the western part of the state.

Dymond A.S. Thacker, 34, fell from the hood of a Hyundai Elantra and went down a hill, at which point the vehicle struck her, Virginia State Police said in a news release. Thacker, who lived in the town of Broadway, died at the scene.

The Hyundai’s driver was Debra L. Elliott, 66, who lives in the town of Elkton, state police said. She was not injured. A second adult passenger in the car also was not injured.

Elliott has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI, possession of a narcotic and driving without a license, state police said. She was taken to a local jail and is being held without bond.

An attorney listed for Elliott at the Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court, Shannon Kite, did not immediately respond to an email and voicemail seeking comment on Elliott’s behalf.

Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation.

