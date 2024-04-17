Wintrust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $187.3 million.…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $187.3 million.

The bank, based in Rosemont, Illinois, said it had earnings of $2.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $946.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $604.8 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $573.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTFC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.