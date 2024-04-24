Whirlpool: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $259…

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $259 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $4.72. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, were $1.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $4.49 billion in the period.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $15 per share.

