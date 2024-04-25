Weyerhaeuser: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $114 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $114 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

