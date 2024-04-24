Western Union: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $142.7 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.13 billion to $4.2 billion.

