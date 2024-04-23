Western Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Western Energy Services Corp. (WEEEF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.1 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Western Energy Services Corp. (WEEEF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The drilling services company posted revenue of $46 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEEEF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEEEF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.