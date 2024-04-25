West Pharmaceutical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $115.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $695.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.4 million.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.63 to $7.88 per share, with revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.03 billion.

