West Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 7:26 AM

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The holding company for West Bank posted revenue of $46.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $19 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

