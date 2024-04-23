WesBanco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $35.7 million.…

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $35.7 million.

The Wheeling, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $226 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $145.8 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.8 million.

