Welltower: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Welltower: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:28 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Welltower Inc. (WELL) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Toledo, Ohio, said it had funds from operations of $585.2 million, or $1.01 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 94 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $127.1 million, or 22 cents per share.

The senior housing and health care real estate investment trust, based in Toledo, Ohio, posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.81 billion.

Welltower expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.02 to $4.15 per share.

