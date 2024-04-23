Webster Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $216.3…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $216.3 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based bank said it had earnings of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.35 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The holding company for Webster Bank posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $667.1 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $672 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.