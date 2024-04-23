Weatherford: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $112 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $112 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

