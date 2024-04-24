Waste Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $708 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $708 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $5.16 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.