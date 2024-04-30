Voya: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $251…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $251 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $287 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.3 million.

