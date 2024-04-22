Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Vista Outdoor, Salesforce rise;…

Vista Outdoor, Salesforce rise; Tesla, Cardinal Health fall, Monday, 4/22/2024

The Associated Press

April 22, 2024, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Tesla Inc., down $5 to $142.05.

The electric vehicle maker cut the price of its so-called “Full Self Driving” system by about a third.

Salesforce Inc., up $3.44 to $273.81.

The software maker reportedly abandoned plans to buy Informatica.

Verizon Communications Inc., down $1.89 to $38.60.

The U.S. cellphone carrier’s first-quarter revenue missed Wall Street forecasts.

Vista Outdoor Inc., up $2.10 to $34.46.

The maker of firearms and ammunition is discussing a potential sale to MNC Capital.

AZZ Inc., up $1.70 to $76.50.

The electrical equipment maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Zions Bancorp, up $1.40 to $41.32.

The Utah-based regional bank’s first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Cardinal Health Inc., down $5.36 to $102.83.

The prescription drug distributor won’t renew its contract with OptumRx.

Matterport Inc., up $3.06 to $4.80.

CoStar Group is buying the data company.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up