Virtus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $29.9 million.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $4.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.41 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $5.41 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $222 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $200.2 million.

